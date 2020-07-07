Tinubu mourns Abdulkadir Inuwa

FORMER governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu says that he is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, former National Vice Chairman, North-West and member of the immediate-past National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

In his condolence message released to newsmen, Tinubu described Abdulkadir as a prominent legal luminary, who served his Sokoto State, Nigeria and the legal profession to the best of his abilities.

“He was a friend and associate who contributed to the political merger that led to the creation of APC and the progress and development of the party. He was also a grassroots politician. I commiserate with members of his immediate and extended family, particularly his wife and children, who have lost their father and patriarch.

“I mourn with his political and professional associates, particularly members of the Nigerian Bar Association, for they have also lost a worthy compatriot,’’ he said.

He condoles His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and the APC leader in Sokoto State and former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, over the demise of their illustrious son and one of the prominent leaders of the state.

“To Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the government and people of the state, I offer my sympathy and commiserations.

“While praying for Almighty Allah to comfort Alhaji Abdulkadir’s family and indeed all of us, I also beseech Him to accept the soul of our friend and brother and admit him to Aljanna Firdaus,” he added.

