THE All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has sent a condolence message to House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila over the passing of his mother-in-law, Madam Mildred Bisalla.

In the letter Tinubu personally signed and released by his media office on Monday in Lagos, he said: “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your wife Salamatu, and other members of your family at this moment.

“I understand your mother-in-law was a community leader and a woman of God fondly loved by her people. May God grant her soul eternal rest. May the outpouring of love you have received since her passing serve as a reminder to you and your family of how much she was loved by all who knew her.

“I pray that God Almighty give you, your wife, the entire family and indeed all those she left behind the strength to carry on and keep alive those ideals she was noted for.

“May God also imbue you with the wisdom and vigour to deal with urgent national issues as you grief. Stay safe and stay blessed in the midst of the challenging public health crisis we presently face.

“Please be assured of my highest regards.”

– Apr. 14, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)