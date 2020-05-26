TOR Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has lauded the Sarkin Hausawan Gboko, Benue, Alhaji Isah Maigoro, over his untiring efforts at fostering peace between the Hausa community and their neighbours.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Mr Freddie Adamgbe, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The statement quoted the royal father as saying this in Gboko when a delegation of the Muslim community, led by Maigoro, paid him Sallah homage in his palace.

He further commended the Muslim community for its peaceful conduct over the years, adding that the lawful commercial activities being engaged in by members had also contributed immensely to boosting the economy of the Tiv nation.

While thanking the Hausa community for the visit, Ayatse called for the support and cooperation of the Hausa community to enable him to succeed.

The royal father urged the leadership of the community to adhere strictly to safety measures on the COVID-19 pandemic and properly sensitise their members on the need to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

Earlier, Maigoro, who spoke through Alhaji Baba Salihu, said that the visit was aimed at receiving royal blessings from the traditional ruler.

He said that the Hausa community in Gboko had embraced all the safety measures, prescribed by the government and health professionals regarding COVID-19.

Maigoro also said that they were fully in the vanguard of sensitising the people on the preventive aspects of the dreaded disease.

He commended the Tor Tiv and other stakeholders in the state for bringing the hostilities in the state to a halt. (NAN)

