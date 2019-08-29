THE Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, has endorsed Onitsha Ofala Festival as a major Nigerian Festival aimed at celebrating the rich culture and tourism potential of the people of Onitsha.

The endorsement of the festival was sequel to the meeting between the Ofala Marketing Strategy and Communications, led by its Chairman, Nn’emeka Maduegbuna and the management of the NTDC.

The meeting discussed the modalities of how to cooperate with Onitsha with regards to the festival.

The NTDC Director-General, Folorunsho Coker, in a letter of endorsement sent to Maduegbuna-led committee, described the festival as a veritable avenue for showcasing the nation’s cultural endowment.

The letter was released to newsmen by Maduegbuna, who also Co-ordinates the Ofala publicity committee.

“We are convinced that the festival, which celebrates the emergence of the monarch from seclusion and also homecoming of Onitsha indigenes will be an avenue to showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

“It also aims at sensitising both the local and international populace on the abundant tourism potential in Anambra State,’’ the letter said.

The letter added that the festival would be a viable tool for harnessing tourism resources for sustainable development of the country and a means of promoting domestic tourism through youth engagement.

“NTDC expects this project to have an invaluable impact on the Nigerian tourism sector,’’ it added.

