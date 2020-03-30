KRIS Onyekwuluje, traditional ruler of Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, has described Governor Willie Obiano as god sent to people of Anambra.

This is because of governor’s planned packages to cushion the effects of the stay at home order on all as part of the measures to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Onyekwuluje made the commendation after the government announced that it would distribute bags of rice and other packages to the elderly from 70 and above.

Each of the 179 communities in the state would receive about 200 bags of rice making, totalling 35,800 bags. The distribution would commence on April 1.

Onyekwuluje told newsmen at his palace at Umunya at the weekend, that Obiano’s administration had sustained the tempo of providing necessary measures to improve on the living standards of the people of the state.

According to him, Obiano applied a similar stimulus package during the last recession, which is why Anambra did not feel its impact.

“Governor Obiano injected money into the society, then and created various avenues for youths and elderly to benefit. This include tax exemptions, disbursement of N20 million to the Community Choose-Your-Project initiative.

“I urge every individual that is 70 and above to contact your president’s-generals to do the needful,’’ Onyekwuluje said.

