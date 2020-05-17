Traditional rulers express concerns over influx of unwanted persons in Anambra State

THE Anambra Traditional Rulers have condemned poor policing of the state’s borders that may have given rise to some unwanted trooping into the state from other parts of the country.

The rulers made their feelings known in a communiqué issued after their expanded Executive Committee Meeting held at their Council Hall, Government House, Awka.

The communiqué from the meeting was jointly signed by its Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, his deputies, Igwe Sunday Okafor of Okpuno and Igwe Chuma Onyia of Okakwu Odekpe.

The royal fathers expressed deep concerns about some unwanted persons from certain parts of the country, suspected to have been infected by Coronavirus pandemic.

They urged the government to ensure that these suspected categories of persons did not enter the state as they could be misfits in the state’s economic, social and cultural environment.

The traditional rulers also urged the government not to relent in its fight against the long standing menace of some cattle herders.

They commended Gov. Willie Obiano for his exemplary leadership in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with prompt establishment of Isolation Centres at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu and other locations in the state.

It noted the regular update through broadcast to Ndi Anambra; public enlightenment, mobilisation as well as protection of the state boarders and other entry points.

The traditional rulers, who pledged their continued unreserved support to the state’s administration, enjoined Ndi Anambra and Nigerians to strictly observe all the COVID-19 health and safety directives.

These include regular hand washing, appropriate wearing of face masks, maintaining physical distancing as well as avoiding gathering of more than 30 persons.

The institution also called for healthy eating and staying home, unless when absolutely necessary.

They asserted that being alive in good health; Ndi Anambra could collectively defeat the pandemic.

