IN a bid to stop incessant issuing of illegal tickets, the Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Christian Madubuko, says the full weight of the law will be applied against anybody caught engaging in such illegality.

Madubuko described the activities of illegal tickets collectors as worrisome assuring that government would stop at nothing at penalising such perpetrators.

The commissioner said this while receiving members of Semi Truck Drivers Welfare Association, SEWA, who stormed his office to protest incessant of multiple tickets in motor parks.

He said that the activities of illegal tickets collectors had been giving the state government concerns and called for concerted effort by all stakeholders to tackle the challenge.

“Anybody caught using banned tickets to defraud motorists and Ndi Anambra will be charged to court for trial; if found guilty will be sentenced to appropriate prison terms,’’ he stressed.

He reminded motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers that government banned some tickets like Anambra State Mass Transit (Willie is working) SMT route, Onitsha Ado ticket and commerce tickets.

Madubuko added that his ministry had in a public service announcement dated Oct. 24, said that seven tickets were recognized, including yellow tickets and unified tickets for all vehicles.

Others are park management tickets, travelers manifest, Shuttle Bus Union, Tricycle Union and Motorcycle Union.

The commissioner urged them to assist government in the fight against perpetrators of such acts by providing useful information about them to his office for urgent action.

Oguejiofor Agidigbo, a spokesman for Semi Truck Drivers Welfare Association, complained that his members were being issued with 21 tickets everyday as against three in neighbouring states.

Agidigbo drew attention of the commissioner to incidences of physical assault on his members by illegal tickets collectors in parks, and called for government’s intervention.

He pledged on behalf of his members, that they would remain calm and law abiding, in the light of the development.

Dec. 7, 2019 @ 16:39 GMT

