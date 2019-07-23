IT was a second day of bloodshed again in Abuja, the nation’s capital as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria clashed with the police at the popular Banex junction, Wuse 2.

Security operatives stationed their vehicles at the junction, waiting for the protesters following hints that the Shi’ites will stage another protest by 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told our reporter the pandemonium started when the protesters were matching towards the police and throwing stones at them.

With the development, the police according to another eyewitness, started firing gunshots and tear gas to disperse the protesters while about two Shi’ite members were killed in the process.

The armed policemen, who have condoned the road leading to the Banex Plaza, ensured that nobody drove through the affected area.

The clash sparked panic as anxious workers, commuters and motorists fled in fear of the unknown while the city witnessed serious traffic around Wuse 2.

Many vehicles were said to have been vandalised during the clash with business owners locking up their facilities.

Stones and other objects littered the scene of the clash as the area looked deserted after a while.

Pedestrians around the area were forced to raise their hands in the air by the stern-looking policemen. Normalcy has since returned to the area.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Permanent, Sir Christian Ohaa has assured Nigerians especially residents of the Abuja that the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and Precious Owolabi of Channels TV via the protest of Shiites will not repeat itself again.

He made this known when he paid condolence visits to the family of the DCP Umar , Channels TV reporter and the FCT Police Command, saying those who break the laws will face the full weight of the law.

According to him: “This type of incident will not repeat itself , as I speak to you now, all hands are on desk and the government will prevent this incident.

“Both the security agencies and other relevant agencies will work together to ensure the safety of the law abiding citizens those who break the laws will face the full weight of the law.

“There is no more preaching but day in day out , our people will make sure that this does not repeat itself again because the federal capital is housing Mr President, Senate, Chief Justice of the federation and all Diplomatic individuals in FCT,” she buttressed.

He further stated himself and the management team came to condole them on what happened that claimed the life of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, adding: “It is very tragic because he died on duty, he died while trying to safe lives of the ordinary citizens , he dies to make sure that others go about their businesses peacefully.

“We are sadden by this because he is one of the finest officer the police have produced in this country.

“We believe that he is in paradise because of his good works You and your men should keep the flag flying, because without police Nigeria is in dangers.

“Your men, rank and files should not be threatened that one of their strongest patriot is gone.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Adamu Ciroma appreciated the visit, saying that the visit is of hope.

His words: “I will take the hope to the officers and mess so that they will continue in the discharge of their duties .

“We will always do our best to ensure that the relative peace we are have been enjoying in FCT is attributed to the late DCP.

“We are going to up our games to protect FCT residents , We will work harder that residents are safe and secured.”

Controller, Programmes, Channels TV, Mr Ambrose Okoh said: “This is a sad moment for us, because he was a young man with lot of hopes and expectations but his hope was shattered.”

According to him, they have paid a visit to the CP to known whose bullet hit the young man so that justice will be done. – The Nation

– July 23, 2019 @ 18:59 GMT |

