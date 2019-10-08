GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has presented another commissioner nominee to the state House of Assembly for confirmation. Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the House Leader disclosed this during plenary on Tuesday.

Ezeuwgu said that the nominee Mr Mathew Idu is from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. He said that the nomination was contained in a letter by the governor in Enugu on Tuesday, adding that the nominee would be screened by the house.

He moved a motion for the house to accept the message and to propose the screening of the nominee at a later date to be determined by the committee on rules and business which was seconded by the Deputy Leader, Mrs Onyinye Ugwu. ((NAN)

– Oct. 8, 2019 @ 17:49 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)