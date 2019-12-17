GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Tuesday presented a 2020 budget estimate of N169. 557 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Ugwuanyi said that the budget was aimed at expanding the frontiers as well as consolidating on the performance of his administration.

He said that the 2020 budget estimate was 55.2 per cent higher than the 2019 budget which was 107.2 billion.

The governor said that the reason for the increase was to improve on the infrastructural needs of the state and to break other grounds.

He said that the recurrent expenditure was projected at N68.8 billion, capital expenditure stood at N100.77billion while recurrent revenue was protected at N109 billion.

Ugwuanyi said that the budget would be funded through receipts from the Federation Account, Internally Generated Revenue as well as internal and external borrowings.

He said that his administration had set out to borrow N30 billion which request was currently on the floor of the assembly.

The governor said that his administration would continue to pay pension and gratuities to retirees including backlog of arrears.

He said that his administration had set out to construct the first flyover in the state as well as the completion of some abandoned projects.

The governor said that all sectors of the state economy including the Presidential Hotel, Nike Lake Resort and Okpara Square would receive attention.

Ugwuanyi said that the state would within the coming year start the full implementation of the Universal Health Coverage in the state.

Responding, the Speaker of the assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi, said that the legislators would give the appropriation bill expeditious attention.

Ubosi said that they would endeavour to pass the budget before embarking on Christmas break.

The speaker, therefore, directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government to immediately get ready for their budget defense.

He said that the budget estimate was not contentious as it covered critical areas of the state economy. (NAN)

