GOV. David Umahi of Ebonyi has cautioned corps members against embarking on unnecessary journeys due to associated risks specially in ember months.

Umahi gave the caution on Monday at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Afikpo during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘C’ (Stream 1) orientation course. He noted that their lives were precious to their families and nation.

Umahi, represented by Mr Charles Akpuenika, the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, said that many corps members had lost their lives in fatal road accidents in the course of frivolous journeys.

“You should, therefore, avoid embarking on frequent travels except when absolutely necessary and approved by the NYSC management,” he said.

The governor urged all employers and communities in the state to lavish the corps members with the hospitality of Ebonyi.

“I urge all employers to accept, accommodate and assign work schedules to the corps members posted to you to get the best from them.

“I urge the corps members to channel their efforts towards initiating and executing projects that will gladden the hearts of the people and give them a permanent place in the peoples’ memories.

“I want to assure you once again that you will be warmly received by Ebonyi people wherever you are posted for your primary assignment.

“I also guarantee you of the communities support and cooperation,” he said.

Mrs Ann Ibe, NYSC Coordinator in Ebonyi, said that the 2,024 corps members were posted to the 13 local government areas of the state, in consideration of the corps posting policy.

“The policy states that corps members should be posted to four critical sectors of the economy, education, rural infrastructure, healthcare and agriculture.

“In view of the above, about 80 per cent of the corps members have been posted to schools with emphasis on rural posting where their services are needed most.

“We are hopeful that these corps members will discharge their duties with utmost diligence and selflessness,” she said.

She urged local government chairmen and corps employers to give priority to the welfare and security needs of the corps members and encourage them to embark on life-touching Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

“Your role is to provide funds and the materials and together, we will assist the government to develop Ebonyi and move it to the next level,” she said.

She conveyed the appreciation of the NYSC Director General to Gov. Umahi for his inspiring support to the scheme and prayed for God’s guidance upon the governor.

Mr John Pam, a Corps member from Plateau said that he would effectively utilise the knowledge garnered from the orientation programme to enhance the peoples’ well-being. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 18:12 GMT |

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)