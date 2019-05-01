Uncertainty over New Minimum Wage

Despite promises by various governments to pay minimum wage of N30,000, analysts say the Nigerian populace are going to shoulder the burden through inflation and more taxes

WITH President Mohammadu Buhari’s assent on Thursday, April 18 to the national minimum wage (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2019 passed by the National Assembly, henceforth, workers in Nigeria will be receiving N30, 000 as minimum wage.

The president’s assent to the bill laid to rest several months of agitations and controversies over a new national minimum wage, while also marking the beginning of N30, 000 minimum wage era for workers in both the private and public sectors, though with few exceptions.

On March 19, 2019, the new national minimum wage bill, an issue that featured prominently in the 2019 presidential campaigns, finally received legislative approval. The Senate approved N30, 000 as the new national minimum wage, after nearly eight years of no increase from the N18, 000 paid as minimum wage since 2011.

The wage increase was due for review in 2016 according to the law that stipulates that minimum wage should be reviewed at least once every five years. As of 2017, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, had initiated agitations and advocacy for a raise in workers’ minimum wage, particularly owing to the overdue review and effect of inflation on the value of the wages received.

The sustained outcry assumed dimensions of strikes and protests on several occasions. Their voices have been heard now, but with high likelihood of their achievement bringing with it several short-term and long-term fiscal and economic implications for the Nigerian economy.

More importantly, based on prevailing economic realities in Nigeria, it is one thing to approve wage policies and another thing to possess the unwavering capacity to pay the agreed amount.

As the new wage policy received the president’s assent, implementation processes have become inevitable and the government is expected to fund the costs arising from implementing the policy. Such costs arise in the form of an increase in personnel expenses with spikes in the percentage of the government revenue utilised for wage bills.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, revealed that the federal government’s personnel cost rose by 18.5% to N1.85 trillion as the minimum wage was increased from N7, 500 to N18, 000 in 2011, thus accounting for 52% of FG’s retained revenue.

By 2016, personnel spending had gulped about 59% of FG’s N3.2 trillion revenue and is now projected to enlarge to N2.29 trillion in 2019. With the new minimum wage, the government is expected to tender a supplementary budget that would provide for the imminent rise in the wage bill.

While the federal government is faced with this stern burden of incorporating the new wage bill into its already strained finances, states face a more severe test given the recurring struggles to pay salaries. The increased burden may leave the governments with no choice than to increase borrowing to settle personnel costs, causing a devastating swing on the country’s high debt profile.

However, given the shortfall in borrowing capacity, borrowing is almost not an option to be considered. Consequently, an increase in taxation, particularly the Value Added Tax, VAT, is a more likely alternative. But this has its own implications.

Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, recently warned against a move by the federal government to increase VAT.

Tinubu, who spoke at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, marking his 67th birthday in Abuja, argued that increasing the VAT now would reduce people’s purchasing power and further slowdown the economy.

The federal government had hinted an imminent increase in the VAT when Udoma Udo Udoma, the minister for Budget and National Planning and Babatunde Fowler, the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, engaged the Senate Committee on Finance on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP.

The proposal, which increases the VAT by 35% or 50% from the current 5% to either 6.75% or 7.25% according to Udoma and Fowler, was to enable the federal government pay the N30,000 new minimum wage approved by the National Assembly.

Tinubu said instead of increasing the VAT in this moment of economic upheavals, the government should rather broaden the scope of tax collection with a view to making more people pay and thus put paid to any planned increase in the VAT rate. His views made a high grade in popularity test.

Uche Uwaleke, the professor of Finance and Capital Market, said the planned hike in the VAT to fund the new minimum wage would end up being counterproductive, raising concern that it would lead to higher cost of goods in the country.

In 2011, when the minimum wage was increased from N7,500 to N18,000, average inflation rate actually dropped from 13.7 percent the previous year to 10.8 percent.

Uwaleke argued that “if a new minimum wage can only be implemented by increasing taxes, then it simply amounts to digging a hole to fill another one as the associated hike in the cost of goods and services will erode the purchasing power of any increase in wages.”

In theory, businesses are forced to raise prices when there is an increase in minimum wage, and this ultimately places cost-push inflationary pressures on the economy. Real business practices conform to this theory.

A strategic attempt to absorb increasing labour costs tend to cause producers to transfer the cost of wage increase to product prices, which are eventually borne by consumers in form of higher prices.

For instance, in 2003 when the government reviewed the wage upward, prices of goods and services rose, and inflation rate spiked from about 10.5% to as high as 24%. A similar wage increase in 2011 saw the inflation rate remaining at double digit for two years thereafter, according to data from the CBN.

In the same manner, the 2019 wage increase has the potential of causing inflation rate to extensively exceed the CBN’s 12% projection and gradually eroding purchasing power and value of the new minimum wage in the long run. By then, the cycle of agitations for another wage raise may come into effect, yet again.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, in a communiqué published at the end of the 264th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the bank in Abuja, said the increase in minimum wage for Nigerian workers would stimulate output growth in the economy.

The communiqué read in part: “The MPC welcomed the moderation in inflation in October, reflecting declining food prices. The committee believes that given the negative output gap, the proposed increase in the national minimum wage would stimulate output growth due to prolonged weak aggregate demand arising from salary arrears and contractor debt.

“Consequently, its impact on the aggregate price level would be largely muted, given that the monetary aggregates have largely underperformed in fiscal 2018. In addition, the prevailing stability in the foreign exchange market would continue to moderate pressures on the domestic price level.”

