THE United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has re-affirmed its commitment toward finalising the consolidated Project Document for Anambra State.

The Project Document was a 4-5 year intervention plan for the state to be implemented in collaboration with the UNDP to support Governor Willie Obiano in achieving his mission and vision for the state.

Muyiwa Odele, Head, Environment Unit, said on behalf of the Resident Representative, Fredrick Ampiah, at a two-day Review Meeting at UN House, Abuja that the review would ensure that the document was in compliance with UNDP corporate guidelines.

It would also ensure that both parties were in mutual agreement with the modalities of the document.

Odele also explained that the document would reflect the pillars as represented in the 9th Country Programme for 2018-2022.

The pillars are Governance, Peace and Security, Inclusive Growth and Environmental Sustainability and Resilience.

He added that the programmes highlighted in the document must align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and must be specific to produce expected results on implementation.

Rose Plang, Head Procurement Unit, noted the importance of Anambra State Government to identify and clearly capture areas that would require UNDP’s support in terms of procurement.

This, she said, would guard against delay that might follow administrative processes during the implementation phase.

Maureen Chukwurah and Uche Buchi, Heads Inclusive Growth and Monitoring /Evaluation Units, also explained that the objective of the review was to ensure that the indicators speak to the intervention areas, UNDP Corporate statements as well as Anambra State Government’s overall goals.

Veronica Obiuwevbi, a UN Volunteer, said that the UN Volunteer System was a platform that enabled government and individuals to chart career paths for young people, given the rate of unemployment in the country.

She noted that Anambra State was being considered because of its outstanding relationship with the UN over the years.

“It is also because Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration has proved in many ways its commitment toward developing the skills of its youths.

“We, therefore, have no doubt that the state will do very well if it keys in,’’ she said.

While reviewing the UNDP template used to draft the Project Document, Odele agreed with the Programme Manager in the State, Nneka Onwudiwe that the loopholes identified would be improved upon at the stakeholders meeting scheduled to take place in Awka.

– June 18, 2019 @ 11:09 GMT |

