THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) inaugurated its annual flagship report – State of World Population – in Beijing on Thursday, calling for the full realisation of sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.

With the theme `Unfinished business: The pursuits of rights and choices for all’, this year’s report shows that while much has been gained, much remains to be done to empower those who are not yet able to enjoy their rights.

“We must pay attention to population dynamics, recognise the diverse challenges faced by different countries at various stages of development.

“We must also pay attention to ground policies and programmes in respect for, and fulfillment of, human rights and the dignity of all individuals,’’ Nicholas Rosellini, the UN Resident Coordinator in China, said at the ceremony.

UNFPA together with the Population Monitoring and Family Development Department of China’s National Health Commission (NHC) launched the report in both English and Chinese.

Yang Wenzhuang, director of the NHC department, said China is committed to contributing to the realisation of agendas set by the International Conference on Population and Development, which was held in Cairo in 1994.

“We will continue to advance the development of China’s population cause while advocating concepts of putting people first, making informed choices, and achieving sustainable development,’’ he said.

This year marks 40 years of cooperation between UNFPA and China. (Xinhua/NAN)

