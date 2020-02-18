THE Social Mobilisation Technical Committee, SOMTECH, has praised the Volunteer Community Mobilisers, VCMs, Officers for mobilising pregnant and nursing mothers for antenatal, postnatal, immunisation and personal hygiene.

Chineze George-Ileka, UNICEF Desk Officer, hailed the VCMs/Officers In Charge of Health Centres, and commended them during an appraisal meeting on their performance in the period – July to December 2019 and strategise further at Aguata Local Government Hall.

According to George-Ileka, VCM jobs are humanitarian one, whose rewards are in heaven. So, I urge you not to relent but step up your efforts.

“You have seen that the menace of Lassa fever is in the air. To add to this worry, Coronavirus has come up too. The most authentic vaccine for these diseases now is prevention.

“We are told that rats are major carriers of Lassa fever. So, let us take the campaigns of not allowing rats to live with us to our communities.

“Let us clean our environment, wash our hands regularly with soap or ash in running water; we should take our personal hygiene seriously and visit health facilities any time we notice odd feelings in our bodies,’’ she said.

She urged VCMs to sensitise rural dwellers on the importance of going to health centres for free checks and monitoring their blood pressures regularly.

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

