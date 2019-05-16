United States to move Lagos Consulate

The United States of America is to move its Lagos Consulate to the Eko Atlantic City

THE United States of America, USA, is planning to move its consulate in Lagos, from its present location at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.

The new Consulate will be located at the budding Eko Atlantic City in Lagos where the USA home government has acquired 1000 hectares of land.

John Bray, United States Consul General, made this known in Lagos, on Wednesday shortly after signing the agreement with Roland Chagdury, executive chairman of South EnergyX Nigeria.

According to Bray, “This is another demonstration that the United States is committed to Nigeria and her citizens. What we currently have as a Consulate General was constructed in the ’70s. So, we have acquired a land in Eko Atlantic City to build a new consulate better and more accessible to Nigerians and others coming to visit for visas and other services.”

He said the US government was proud to be participating in the Eko Atlantic City project, adding that the new consulate would further strengthen its ties with Nigeria.

He said the new location was selected for its world-class infrastructure, adding that the consulate is committed to working with Nigerians to provide opportunities for economic development in Lagos.

Welcoming the US government to the city, Chagdury said the confidence it has in the Eko Atlantic City project reinforced the shared beliefs in the benefits it will bring to generations to come, adding “The signing of this agreement today signifies the dedication that the United States of America has always had for Nigeria.”

He commended the Lagos State government and the federal government for their continued support in making Eko Atlantic City a success.

Eko Atlantic is officially Nigeria’s new international commerce coastal city being developed in Victoria Island from a land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, for investors capitalising on rich development growth based on massive demand. It is also a gateway to emerging markets of the continent.

– May 16, 2019 @ 11:15 GMT |

