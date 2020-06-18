PROF. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has described the death of Chief Patrick Omeje, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as painful.

Omeje who was elected chairman for a two-year in December 2018, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party and re-elected for a second term on Feb. 29, 2020, died on June 16.

Igwe told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Nsukka on Thursday, that he was shocked and surprised when he heard the news of Omeje’s demise.

“The university community receives the news of the death of Omeje on Tuesday with shock and surprise.

“I am surprised because I didn’t hear he was sick before the news of his sudden death

‘The university has enjoyed a robust cordial relationship with Nsukka Council under late Omeje as council boss,” he said.

He condoled with family members and the entire staff of Nsukka Local Government Council on the sudden death of Omeje and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“It’s a very painful loss, but the family members and LG staff should take solace that the former council boss lived a good life and impacted positively on the society within his short time on earth.

“My prayer is that God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and Nsukka people the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, ” he said.

Igwe recalled that the late council chairman was hale and hearty on June 4, when he led some Nsukka council officials to donate palliative to UNN Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to mitigate the effect of lockdown caused by COVID-19.

“It’s not up to two weeks he donated palliative to UNN, that shows how transient this world is, only God knows what will happen next in the life of every human being,” the VC said.(NAN)

– Jun. 18, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

