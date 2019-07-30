Unpaid salary: State Assembly to sanction erring chairmen in Nasarawa

NASARAWA State House of Assembly says it will sanction any local government chairman that refuses to pay June salary as directed by the house.

Chairman of the House Committee investigating non-payment of June local government salary and unnecessary deductions, Ibrahim Muhammed-Alkali (APC-Lafia North) stated this in Lafia on Tuesday.

The chairman on Tuesday met with the Overseers of Development Areas in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on July 18, when the committee met with the state local government chairmen, the chairmen promised to pay June salary.

Muhammed-Alkali expressed dismay that in spite of the promise made by the council chairmen, many local government staff were yet to be paid.

“As we speak, many staff of the local government are yet to get their salary. It is at this premise that I urge you not to keep any relevant information to yourself.

“Be open and this will help all of us in sorting and finding lasting solutions to the problems at hand.

“Honestly, this house will not take it kindly with anyone who undermine its powers because what we are doing is constitutional and we will not hesitate to suspend any chairman who undermines our powers,” he warned.

Muhammed-Alkali sued for co-operation and understanding from the overseers of development areas on useful information that would help the committee achieve its aims and objectives.

The Overseer of Lafia East Development Area, Shuaibu Buba, who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated the committee for it efforts to intervene and address local government problems in the state.

“We promise to give the House our maximum support and co-operation to succeed,” Buba said.

-NAN

BE

– July 30, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT /

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)