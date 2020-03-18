THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated that distractions caused by the use of mobile phones while driving has remained a growing concern to safety on Nigeria roads.

Mr. Samuel Obayemi, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2. 2 in charge of Lagos and Ogun, stated this on Wednesday during the first quarter retreat of the Ogun Sector Command, held at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

According to Obayemi, the retreat, with the theme: “Minimising the Risk of Death in Road Traffic Crashes in Ogun State: An Imperative for Highway Safety”, is organized to intimate and educate officers on ways of improving their services.

He said that drivers using mobile phones while driving were approximately four times more likely to be involved in road crashes than drivers not using cell phones.

A lot of lives, he said, had been lost in various road accidents due to loss of vehicle control from drivers using mobile phones.

Obayemi, therefore, advised motorists to always obey FRSC officials and to also obey traffic rules and regulations at all times.

The road safety boss also urged motorists to equally avoid speeding and drinking alcohol while driving, stating that these were also factors responsible for road accidents.

In his address, Adelaja Ogungbemi, the Deputy Corps Commander, Operations, Ogun Command, stated that the retreat was aimed at ensuring that the FRSC minimized the rate of road traffic crashes across the state.

Earlier, the Zonal Commanding Officer had paid a courtesy call on the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

He used the opportunity to praise the royal fathers, saying they had always played critical roles in ensuring safe roads.

Responding, the traditional ruler noted that most crashes occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, especially in construction zones.

He maintained that it was important to allow trained officers of the FRSC to carry firearms so as to curb the excesses of traffic violators attacking road safety operatives while discharging their duties. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)