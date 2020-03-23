GOV. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has sworn in 22 new commissioners and 26 advisers who would help drive his administration. Speaking at the ceremony on Monday in Owerri, Uzodinma warned the appointees against corrupt practices and poor attitude to work.

He said they must be ready to make for sacrifice in serving the state diligently, adding that any appointee found to be involved in corruption practice would be made to face the wrought of the law.

“I have zero tolerance for corruption and I will not condole corrupt practice in my government. You must be diligent in spending government resources because the primary purpose of governance is to serve the people,” he said.

Uzodinma also assured that he would continue to drive the state’s affairs in accordance with the rule of law, adding that he would introduce programmes that would strengthen institutions in the state.

The governor is expected to announce portfolios for the appointees on Wednesday. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

