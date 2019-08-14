Ekiti Head of Service (HoS), Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, has expressed satisfaction with the cooperation and conduct of teachers during the recent staff verification exercise.

Ajayi gave the commendation on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti at an interactive session with teachers in the state.

He also dismissed the rumours making the rounds in some quarters that the exercise was to retire teachers.

Ajayi said that the programme was designed to verify the status of members of staff in order to enable government recruit additional teachers before the September resumption date for the new academic session.

He said that the exercise would also help to correct the lopsidedness and irregularities in the distribution of teachers and help promote the welfare of active staff and retirees of the Teaching Service Commission.

Ajayi urged all academic and non-academic members of staff in the sector to continue to put in their best in return for the timely payment of salary by the current administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the verification exercise was conducted by the Teaching Service Commission for staff of public secondary schools.

