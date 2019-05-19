Victoria Murray returns Home after missing for 2 Weeks

Sean Murray, corporate and project communications manager of Total Nigeria Plc, announces Victoria, his daughter’s return after missing for two weeks

VICTORIA Murray, missing daughter of Senan Murray, manager, Corporate and Project Communications of Total Nigeria Plc,has returned home.

Murray, who previously worked with The Punch and British Broadcasting Corporation, made the announcement on his Facebook wall in the wee hours of Sunday.

He also posted the information about her daughters return on WhatsApp.

Sean, who had on May 14, used the same medium to announce her daughter’s sudden disappearance on her way to school at Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos, wrote: “My Vicky’s home! Just a quick thank you note for all your prayers and support. Thank you for all your calls. Thank you standing with us.

“Will share more details as soon as my hands stop shaking and my heart stops racing this fast.”

Victoria, according to her father, went missing on May 1, on her way to school.

According to Senan, Victoria simply did not get to school and had not been seen and nothing heard of and from her her as at the time he was making his Facebook posting on May 14.

He wrote then: “Victoria Murray, 17, is my daughter. I reckon she’s about 6ft tall because she’s taller than me. Tomorrow will make it two weeks since she disappeared, we believe, on her way to school. She is a student of Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos. Until she went missing, Victoria lived with the rest of the family in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“To go to school, Victoria would normally take the bus from Sand Fill bus stop along the Lekki-Epe Expressway to Obalende as her school is located just at the edge of Ikoyi, next door to St Gregory’s College.

“We have since reported Victoria’s disappearance to the Police, who assure us that they are doing their best to find our daughter.

“Vicky, as we call her, is rather introverted and soft-spoken with a slender body type. She is quite light complexioned and wears close-cropped hair in a fashion recommended by her school. She speaks only English and does not have any tribal marks.

“Anyone with any information about Victoria should please contact the nearest police station or me.” – Eagle Online

