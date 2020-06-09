CHIEF Vehicle Inspector Officer (VIO) in Adamawa, Mr Abdullahi Mahdi, has raised alarm over fake vehicle plates number in use in the state.

Mahdi raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

He complained that the way and manner some motorists recklessly use fake plate numbers in the state was worrisome and a threat to security.

Mahdi, who was the Acting Director, Road Traffic Administration in the state, noted that the state vehicle inspection division would soon descend on the culprits.

“The attention of the State Department of Vehicles Inspection Office has been drawn to the use of fake plate numbers by some elements in state.

“The development is seriously a threat to the security of lives and property of the citizens.

“Anyone caught using fake plate numbers would definitely face the wrath of the law and is going to be charged under the criminal offence ” Mahdi warned.

He disclosed that already, two persons had been arrested in connection with fake vehicle plate numbers and had been charged accordingly.

Mahdi described lack of operational equipment, manpower and obsolete law, as some of the major constraints affecting service delivery of the department.

He complained that the state had less than 20 vehicle inspection officers manning the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, if the department is well equipped, it will generate more revenue into the government’s coffers.

Mahdi observed that the way trucks and trailers were allowed on the country’s highways while overloaded with goods, was one of the causes of the poor state of the roads.

“According to the National Traffic Regulation, every trailer is allowed to carry only 32,000 gross load/Kilogrammes.

“But today many trucks carry goods weighing about 70,000 gross load which causes a lot of damage on our major roads across the country,” Mahdi said. (NAN)

– Jun. 9, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

