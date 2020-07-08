The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Wednesday ordered the prosecution of an erring driver, following the viral video of a marshal on a vehicle’s bonnet.

Oyeyemi gave the directive in a statement issued by Mr Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) in Abuja.

The corps marshal also called for investigation of the patrol team.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Monday on Ikorodu-Sagamu Road in Lagos, during a special joint patrol operations.

The operation was aimed at enforcing PTF’s directives on physical distancing and prevention of passengers’ overloading.

Oyeyemi said that the agency’s attention had been drawn to a viral video circulating in the social media where a patrol team member of the Corps was seen on the bonnet of a vehicle (Honda Odessey).

“The vehicle, whose driver was attempting to avoid arrest, having been accosted by the team for committing the offence of seatbelt use violation, absconded,” he said.

Oyeyemi, who said he was saddened by the development, ordered the entire team to be recalled to the Lagos State Sector Command for investigation and appropriate disciplinary actions.

He said that the investigation would commence in line with the Corps’ regulations, while the erring driver would face immediate prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“It is expedient to state that the agency’s operational guidelines do not allow personnel to stand in front of any vehicle while stopping it to effect arrest, at the detriment of their own safety.

“For emphasis, a staff does not need to commit suicide while stopping an offender that is already on a suicide mission.

“Every arrest of an offender is expected to be done within safe and professional limits, in line with their training and operational guidelines.

“This is not to unnecessarily put their own lives in danger while attempting to arrest a fleeing offender.

“That is why the Corps has been deploying technology to track all cases of absconding recalcitrant drivers of this nature and bring them to justice,” he said.

Oyeyemi warned motorists to note that the above scenario was not a guarantee for drivers to continue to disobey traffic laws and exhibit such dastardly acts, that put the lives of law enforcement agents at risk.

He said that the agency would consequently utilise every legal option within its powers to arrest and prosecute the absconding dangerous driver, who, having realised his folly, abandoned the vehicle and took to his heels. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)