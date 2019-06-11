Wase emerges deputy speaker unopposed

THE lawmaker representing Wase Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Wase emerged as unopposed as deputy speaker.

The lawmaker was nominated by the All Progressives Congress member representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency in Katsina State, Sada Soli Jibia, and the nomination was seconded by a Peoples Democratic Party member representing Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency, Onofiok Akpan Luke.

Wase, accepting the nomination, said, “I rise to accept the nomination for the Office of Deputy Speaker. I so accept.” – Punch

