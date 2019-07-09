THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) says it is monitoring the promises made by each state government to the returned illegal immigrants through taskforces.

The Director-General of the agency, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the agency is monitoring the promises made by the various state governments through the Human Trafficking Task forces that has been established in the states.

“We have decided to set up task forces in all the 36 states of the federation, which is the easiest way to monitor the agency activities in the states.

“The Human Trafficking Task forces has all the critical stakeholders drawn from the states, we have representatives from the media, we have from foreign affairs, the Police and the Immigration,” she said.

According to Okah-Donli, with the establishment of taskforces, it will be very easy for the government and the state governors or the state government own taskforce to come out with programmes of empowerment for the illegal immigrants.

The director-general said that with the collaboration of the Zonal Commandants of NAPTIP in various states and the Attorney General, who is the chairperson of the taskforces, the state taskforces are empowered to carry out different programmes.

“Programmes for their indigenes, programme for awareness creation, prosecuting, arresting and many more,” she stressed.

According to Okah-Donli, the states are expected to domesticate the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition (VAPA) Act 2015 to guard against human rights violation across the states. (NAN)

