THE Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) says it has concluded preparations for a hitch-free local government elections in the state on Saturday.

The Administrative Secretary of the commission, Mr Tagbo Nnamah, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said that the commission would engage 3,058 ad-hoc staff, who had been properly trained for the exercise.

He further said that the commission had concluded discussions with all the supportive agencies and stakeholders on ways to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Nnamah said that the commission began the distribution of non-sensitive materials to the council areas on Monday, February 24.

He said that sensitive materials would be conveyed on Friday evening to the council area headquarters for onward movement to the polling units beforr 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“We are poised to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the local government elections on Saturday.

“We have concluded our arrangement with all election stakeholders, especially security agencies.

“The commission had worked hard to arrive at this point and presently we are seeing everything working out positively for a hitch-free election, which the residents will be proud of,’’ he said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 296 candidates from 36 political parties would take part in the elections into the 17 chairmanships and 260 councillorship positions

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)