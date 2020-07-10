THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has called on the federal government of Nigeria to allow southeastern people to determine their fate in the country through a referendum. The group said the referendum should be supervised by the United Nations to ensure fairness.

IPOB in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary, said it was quite clear and understandable to every citizen of Biafra and indeed the entire world that Biafran people need a referendum. He said the referendum would enable the people to exercise their right on whether or not they want self-rule or continued existence within Nigeria.

“On that fateful day, they will be allowed to exercise their God-given right to determine what type of future they want for themselves and their children. Should the powers that be in Nigeria wish, they may also seek to extend the same rights to other indigenous groups within Nigeria. The UN-supervised referendum is a must and a right for every human being in Nigeria to unequivocally state where they wish to belong.

“We in IPOB and Biafrans, in general, expect the United Nations to supervise this referendum, which will enable even those living beyond the boundaries of Biafra to equally determine their own fate. We want freedom for all, not just for Biafrans alone. IPOB is making frantic efforts to ensure that this happens in the shortest possible time.

“We are not going to force or intimidate anyone or tribe because the will of the people is sacrosanct and must be respected. Each individual will be allowed to decide for themselves where they wish to belong. The raging Biafran agitation led by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a divine project and we are confident of securing over 99.9 percent approval any day a referendum is held because more tribes and clans outside the South-East and South-South are indicating interest to be recognised as Biafrans.

“The nation of Biafra will be a democratic state where the people will decide what they want. People of various nations in the new republic shall be in charge of their own affairs, while the centre will only have control over the defense of the country against ‘external aggression’ and foreign affairs,” he said.

– Jul. 10, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)