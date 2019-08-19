BENUE State Governor Samuel Ortom has promised that his administration would ensure the domestication of the contributory pension scheme.

The Governor who made the lamentation on Monday while swearing in members of the Benue State Pension Commission (BSPC), lamented that the State along with nine others have been excluded from accessing N3 trillion Federal government Pension funds because of non-domestication of the Pension scheme.

He regretted the protracted problem of non-payment of pensions and gratuities to retired civil servants in the State and expressed the desire to see the State get to the level where there would be prompt payment of pensions and gratuities

The governor stated that the commission is composed of individuals who have demonstrated credibility to handle the assignment.

“They are expected to guide the State government on how best the contributory pension scheme will be beneficial to both government and the pensioners.

“We shall work towards eliminating loopholes and leakages that impedes the smooth payment of pension and gratuities. So, your task requires dedication and discipline”, he urged them.

