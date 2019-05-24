ABDULLAHI Candido, chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has assured residents that his administration would leave behind a strong legacy in the council.

Candido made the pledge while addressing newsmen on his second term vision in Abuja on Friday.

He said the council had in the last three years put in place a legacy that cannot be forgotten.

“Everybody in the city must feel a sense of belonging be you an indigene or settler.

“We have put in place AMAC Marshal; today we have great young boys and girls who are benefiting from that project,“ he said.

He said ensuring unity was a capital project that needed to be strengthened for the overall development of the council.

Candido said that any society that failed to recognise other people around it would regret such actions.

“AMAC has come to stay and Nigerians have come to live with them; we must all live together and promote an attitude that brings development without the sentiment of religion and tribe,“ he said.

He said the council would continue to engender workable ideas for the betterment of the people with support from relevant stakeholders. (NAN)

– May 24, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)