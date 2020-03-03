THE Dein of Agbor, in Delta, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi I, said his chiefdom would partner the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to end human trafficking in the state.

The monarch stated this on Tuesday in his palace when he received the NAPTIP management team on a courtesy visit.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team was in the chiefdom for the second phase of the NAPTIP and UK Aid collaborative campaign tagged: “Not for Sale”.

Ikenchukwu, who commended NAPTIP for bringing the sensitisation on the ills of human trafficking and irregular migration to his domain, assured residents would also support the mission.

He described human trafficking as “a scourge” that needed the efforts of every stakeholder “to totally curb or reduce”.

Earlier, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General, NAPTIP, said they were in the chiefdom to seek royal blessings on the fight against human trafficking.

Represented by Mr Abdulrahim Shaibu, Director, Legal and Prosecution, she said the “Not for Sale” campaign was collaborative effort by the Agency and the British Government toward enlightening the youths on dangers of human trafficking.

She appealed to the palace to partner with the Federal Government in the fight to eradicate the menace.

The DG explained that the programme also provided a platform for the team to interact with the people on how best to avoid human trafficking and access the vast social economic potentials in the country.

Mrs Ijeoma Uduak, Zonal Commander, Benin Zonal Command comprising Edo and Delta, in her opening remarks at the town hall/community dialogue, said human trafficking was like an open wound to the society.

She, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to come together to heal the wound, pointing out that the “Not for Sale” campaign was the right strategy in curbing the menace of human trafficking.

She assured that with the assistance of the British government in the fight against the illicit trade, nothing would be taken for granted.

Also speaking, Dr Genevieve Mordi, a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Delta Governor on International Affairs, said the state government was “keen in being part of the Not for Sale” campaign.

Mordi said that the State Taskforce against human trafficking was committed to supporting NAPTIP in eradicating human trafficking.

She noted that human trafficking was a menace to the society, adding that there was the need to sensitise the youths against pursuing unproductive and unprofitable ventures abroad.

NAN reports that a 65-member volunteer group against human trafficking was inaugurated during the event by Dr Arinze Oraukwe, Director, Public Enlightenment, NAPTIP. (NAN)

