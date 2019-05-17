THE Independent National Electoral Commission has recognised Omoyele Sowore as the substantive National Chairman of the African Action Congress.

The National Executive Committee of the party, on May 13, had written to INEC to suspend Sowore and eight others over alleged anti-party activities.

INEC, in a letter by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated May 14, however, said, after reviewing the request, it had found that the requirements for the commission to recognise the meeting where the AAC NEC took the decision had not been met.

The letter read in part, “The commission, after reviewing the content of the letter, has established the following: There is no documentary evidence that a meeting of the AAC NEC was convened by the National Chairman as required by Chapter 9 Section 59(a) of the constitution of the AAC.

“The party did not provide a 21-day notice of the NEC meeting as required by Section 85(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). There are no minutes or evidence of attendance of the AAC NEC meeting where the National Chairman and eight others were purportedly suspended.

“Accordingly, the Commission shall continue to recognise and relate with Mr Sowore Omoyele as the substantive National Chairman of the AAC.” – Punch

