THE Federal Government has unveiled fresh plans to create about 20 million new jobs in four different sectors of the economy.

The strategy was disclosed in Abuja at a stakeholders’ meeting on job creation.

The minister said that with the huge level of unemployment in the country, it had become imperative to come up with a pragmatic approach to creating jobs for the people.

He said the ministry had directed the Industrial Training Fund to come up with innovative solutions to create 20 million jobs in four sectors of the economy within the next four years.

The sectors, according to the minister, are agriculture, transportation, services and construction.

Enelamah who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Sunday Akpan said the need to focus on these sectors was borne out of the conviction that they held the key to the diversification efforts of the Federal Government.

The minister said with the huge contributions of these sectors to the Gross Domestic Product of the Nigerian economy, it had become imperative to explore their job creation potentials to reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

He said, “In order to sustain and build on the successes recorded in this regard in the first tenure of Mr. President, we are articulating and strategizing with a renewed impetus towards combating the twin evils of unemployment and insecurity.

“It is on this basis that the ministry charged the Industrial Training Fund to come up with revolutionary multi-faceted job and wealth creation strategies that would lead to a lasting solution to this hydra-headed problem.

“From the report, I have received, the ITF has been able to propose pragmatic strategies that within the tenure of the next level, will generate about 20 million jobs from four key sectors of the Nigerian economy. These key sectors are the Agriculture, Construction, Transport and the Services sectors.” – Punch

