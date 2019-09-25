THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo says the party is putting the necessary structures and arrangements in place ahead of the upcoming Local Government elections in the state.

The Deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Martin Ejiogu, said on Wednesday, while speaking on the elections in an interview with newsmen in Owerri.

Ejiogu said that necessary mechanism for campaigns and the elections were being worked out, adding that the party “is getting stronger and more structured everyday” in the state.

He said that the party was anxiously waiting for the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) to release a timetable for the elections.

He congratulated Gov. Emeka Ihedioha on his victory at the tribunal last Saturday and advised him to avoid distractions but remain focused in rebuilding the state.

Ejiogu further said that the outcome of the judgment had further strengthened the party in Imo.

He called on residents to be patient with the governor bacuase, according to him, a lot needs to be done.

He said: ”Whenever ISIEC is ready, we’re ready. We’re only waiting for its timetable and we believe that it will not take us unaware, since it is expected to pass the information for at least 150 days ahead of time.

”Let me seize this opportunity to felicitate the governor on his victory at the tribunal and urge him not to lose focus on rebuilding our dear state.

”At the same time, we must all be patient and all hands must be on deck because Imo is our own not just the governor’s. Hopefully there will be light at the end of the tunnel.” (NAN)

– Sept. 25, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)