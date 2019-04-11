THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday said that whenever people use the search engine Google to source information, they’re consulting Ifa –a divination oracle.

The revered monarch added that the universal search engine, Google, originated from Ifa oracle.

The traditional ruler said that without Ifa, Google would not have been created.

Ogunwusi said this during the Press tour of tourists sites within the ancient city of Ile-Ife ahead of the Tourism Innovation and Development Innovation Conference slated for April 24.

The theme of the forthcoming conference is, “Impact of Sustainable Tourism Development and Marketing of Tourism Destinations on Host Communities.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Odu Ifa refers to the verses of the literary corpus that are usually consulted by people who believe in its efficacy before embarking on any project or activity.

It is also a West African religion and system of divination.

Ogunwusi said that Ifa, as a form divination, was all about sourcing for information and knowledge through traditional consultation.

The traditional ruler said that Google could be regarded as the modern way of sourcing for past information and what was likely to happen in the future too.

He said that Ifa originated several thousands of years ago and is seen as the voice of the almighty God, referred to as Orisa Oke, which is supreme to other lesser gods.

“Without Ifa, there could never have been Google; so, Google is the modern day version of Ifa.

“Ifa is all about information, getting knowledge from the almighty God.

“Whenever you search the Google for information or knowledge, you are consulting Ifa; and without Ifa, there would not have been the Google.”

He said that Ifa was still relevant in contemporary time, saying that was why people still consult the oracle for information and solutions to their problems.

Ogunwusi noted that if people want to know the date of any important event, they would search Google.

‘That is part of the functions that Ifa serves for its believers and followers. That is the truth, but it may sound strange,” he said.

The Ooni, who is the custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, called on Nigerians to embrace traditional worships peculiar to their communities.

He said that would not stop them from practising other modern religions. (NAN)

– Apr. 10, 2019 @ 19:32 GMT |

