Why Bulkachuwa left Presidential Election Tribunal

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the Court of Appeal, withdraws from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for personal reasons

JUSTICE Zainab Bulkachuwa, president of the Court of Appeal, finally bowed to pressure from the People Democratic Party, PDP, to recuse herself from heading the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Bulkachuwa on Wednesday formally withdrew from the case for personal reasons after the tribunal ruled in her favour while dismissing the application filed against her by PDP.

Both Atiku and his party, the PDP had asked Justice Bulkachuwa to withdraw as a member of the five-man panel because of what they perceive as a likelihood of serious bias on her part as a result of the relationship between some of her family members and the All Progressives Congress, APC, whose presidential victory they seek to upturn in court.

In the petition addressed to Bulkachuwa, the petitioners’ lawyers stated specifically that “My Lord, it is no more a secret that your dear husband, Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, contested February 23, 2019, election for the position of a Senator in Bauchi North Senatorial District and won same on the platform of the APC.

“This information is not just in the public domain but has dominated both public and private discussions to the extent that it has become a sore source, not just to members of our party, but to the generality of Nigerians because of your very unique and critical position as the President of the Court of Appeal, which is saddled with the sacred responsibility of hearing petitions arising from the presidential election”.

According to the petitioners, “This fear was palpable enough just with you as the President of the Court of Appeal but has now been worsened and compounded by the discovery that you have decided to appoint yourself as the Chairman of the panel to hear the petition”.

It was also alleged that Aliyu Haidar Abubakar, Bulkachuwa’s son, is a card-carrying member of the APC who not only campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election but also contested the party’s governorship primaries in Gombe State. Through the activities of these family members, according to the petitioners, the Court of Appeal President has “direct intimacy” with the APC.

However, the five-man panel of the tribunal, in a unanimous ruling dismissed the application. Justice Olabisi Ige, who read the lead ruling of the panel, stated that the relationship between Justice Bulkachuwa and her husband, Adamu Bulkachuwa, who is a senator-elect, and her son Aliyu, a governorship aspirant, both on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, was not weighty enough to infer that she would be biased in her handling of the proceedings of the panel.

Ige also ruled that no inference of likelihood of bias could be made from the speech delivered by Bulkachuwa at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on May 8, that she had pre-judged the petitioners’ petition.

All the members of the panel, including Justice Bulkachuwa, agreed with the lead ruling.

Despite this, Bulkachuwa said: “I am recusing myself from the panel for personal reasons” and expressed joy that the matter had been settled “based on facts and the law” so that “another female judge will no longer have to face what I have faced.”

She said a new presiding Justice would be appointed for the panel, but that the four remaining members of the panel would continue with the hearing of the preliminary applications pending the appointment of the new head of the panel.

– May 23, 2019 @ 12:30 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)