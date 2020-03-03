AKIN Fagbemi, the Chairman of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Agency(OYRTMA), says the 14-day ultimatum given to all commercial vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles operators on the use of state colours was to ensure security.

Fagbemi said this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Monday gave a 14-day ultimatum that all commercial vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles operating in the state must be painted in state colours.

According to the chairman, the order was part of measures put in place to tackle bag snatching, kidnapping and other nefarious acts by hoodlums in the state.

He said the initiative would assist in easy identification of operators of commercial vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles.

Fagbemi further said the order was in tandem with the Second Schedule, License Conditions 9 (Commercial), Code LCG01 of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority Law 2009, which stipulates a fine of N15,000 for any erring operator.

“The enactment of this policy is statutorily backed by the extant laws of Oyo State and it will help to check the nefarious activities of some evil-minded operators,” he said.

He said the government had met with the leadership of Motorcycles and Tricycles Union of Nigeria (MTUN) and other major stakeholders before issuing the order.

“Full enforcement of uniform colour for all commercial vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles will commence immediately at the expiration of the 14 days deadline,” he said.

On the policy of one passenger per motorcycle, Fagbemi disclosed that 785 erring commercial motorcyclists had been apprehended between January and February.

He said OYRTMA officials would continue to enforce the order, vowing there was no going back on the policy.

Fagbemi, who said the policy, was for the benefit of commercial motorcyclists and their passengers, urged residents to obey the directive. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)