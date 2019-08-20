Why EFCC raided Ambode’s home

OPERATIVES of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided the residence of a former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode in connection with the ongoing probe of alleged N9.9billion fraud.

The EFCC team also stormed the home of the former Chief of Staff to the ex-governor.

Both mansions were searched in Epe.

The agency had earlier secured a court order to freeze three bank accounts containing a total of N9.9bn linked to the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said: ” Our men have been drafted to the residences of Ambode and his former Chief of Staff in Epe in respect of an investigation. ” They are there as I speak with you.”

Another source said: “The initial target of the operation in Epe was the former Chief of Staff. But following more clues on the spot, our operatives moved into Ambode’s residence.”

The EFCC said Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, ordered the freezing of the sum of N9.9bn belonging to the Lagos State Government.

It said: “The funds are domiciled variously in First City Monument Bank account number 5617984012; Access Bank account number 0060949275; and Zenith Bank account number 1011691254, respectively.

“Justice Chuka Obiozor gave the order, following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The EFCC had prayed the court to freeze the accounts pending the conclusion of investigations and possible prosecution of Adewale Adesanya, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief of Staff to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. The Judge adjourned further proceedings to September 9, 2019.” – The Nation

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT |

