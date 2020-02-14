ELDER statesmen in Imo State have hailed the Apex Court for fixing a date to review of its judgement on the 2019 governorship election in the State.

Realnews reports that the Supreme Court judgement had sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State, installing Hope Uzodimma, who came fourth in the election as the winner.

The Supreme Court is to review the case for filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and Ihedioha on February 18. nor of the state.

At a press briefing in Owerri on Friday, February 14, the elders, who spoke under the auspices of the Guild of Imo State Elders commended the Chief Justice of the Federation and the Supreme Court for the courage to look into the case,

“We called you here to show our gratitude to the CJN and the Supreme Court. As elders, the interest of Imo State is paramount to us. It’s on this premise that we thank the learned justices for their courage. We have unshakable belief in the Supreme Court,” Prof. Francis Dike, SAN, one of the elders at the meeting said.

“We have unshakable belief in the Supreme Court as the greatest force for the good of Nigerian people and it stands as the pinnacle of other arms of government and should be above suspicion. It is for this reason that we are pained by the avalanche of reactions both at home and abroad on the judgement. The justices in their own words have said they are final not because they are infallible but will in some circumstances review their finality in the interest of society and of the court. This takes courage which we applaud and also pray that the best wishes and interest of Imo electorate wins,” another elder, Peter Mgbenwelu, who read the group’s communique said.

