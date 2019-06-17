Why FG is verifying civil servants – Official

FOLUKE Oyin, the Deputy Director on Appointment, Performance and Career Progression in the Office of Head of Civil Service, says the ongoing verification exercise for federal civil servants will aid effective record keeping and eliminate ghost’s workers.

She made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan on the sidelines of the ongoing verification exercise in the state.

Oyin, who is the leader of the verification team in Ibadan, said the turnout for the exercise was improving gradually.

She said the exercise was also aimed at implementing the Human Resource Module of IPPIS for all federal civil servants in the out stations of core MDAs.

Oyin said the exercise was currently ongoing in the South-South, South-East and South-West geo-political zones of the country.

“We have already done the payment aspect of IPPIS and now handling the HR module.

“The ongoing verification exercise is for core civil servants. We are not taking the agencies now,’’ she said.

The deputy director said the verification exercise was to conclude the HR Module of the IPPIS which government was doing for civil servants and the public service in general.

“We have just started the verification exercise today and we have a few people. We are going to handle about 16 ministries and today we are taking the Ministry of Works and Housing as well as Mines and Power.

“We have sent schedule to all other ministries so that they can get ready for the exercise whenever it is their turn,’’ she said.

Oyin said that there were enormous gains in holding the verification exercise ranging from elimination of ghosts workers to effective postings and records keeping.

“Before, we used to rely on paper work for records of staff which can be lost, but when all these people are captured on IPPIS platform, it will ensure accurate and effective record keeping.

“This record will eliminate ghost workers, enhance record keeping and make postings in the civil service effective,’’ she said. (NAN)

