THE Kano State House of Assembly has carved the 187-year-old influential Kano Emirate Kingdom into four parts.

This was sequel to approval of the amendment of the local government and chieftaincy affairs law on Wednesday, May 8 by the House, thus creating room for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate Council.

Kano Emirate, an absolute monarchy in 1832, was last divided by former Governor of the State, Abubakar Rimi in 1982. It was later returned back to its original form by the succeeding government of Sabo Bakin-Zuwo in 1983.

However, the new bill has created first-class emirs from Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya emirates from old Kano emirate. Consequently, it has reduced the influence of Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, who was helped to climb the throne by Rabiu Kwakwanso, former governor of the State, who is now the sworn enemy of the incumbent Governor Abdulahi Ganduje.

Ganduje has promised that he will sign the new bill into law apparently to get back to Sanusi who has been a critic of his administration and also to spite his former boss. He was the former deputy governor to Kwakwanso.

Nonetheless, the House of Assembly embarked on its earlier plans to review the law, after receiving a petition from Ibrahim Salisu Chambers demanding for the upgrading of some traditional rulers to the status of First Class Emirs.

The petition sought for the creation of the four additional First Class Emirate Council in Karaye, Bichi, Rano and Gaya, which the petitioner said, would bring more developmental advantages in the state, adding that the decentralisation of the emirate council would draw the remote parts of the council closer to the state government, which would in turn, enhance security and developmental parts of the state.

Reading the joint committees report before the floor of the house on Tuesday, Baffa Danagundi, majority leader, said the report which recommended the review the law followed wide spread of consultation with stakeholders. He added that the feedback the committee received from the public massively supported the upgrade of the said emirate councils.

In their separate contribution to the debate, most of the legislators supported the move, leading to the unanimous adoption of the report.

The session, also witnessed the storming of the Assembly by hundreds of placard-bearing residents, who came in solidarity with the lawmakers, urging them to go ahead with their intention to cave out the new kingdoms. – with reports from Whirlwind News

