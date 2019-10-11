EDO State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has explained why he delayed in constituting boards for various agencies and parastatals.

One of the agitations against the administrations of Governor Obaseki by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the non-constitution of boards.

Obaseki who spoke while inaugurating the boards of the Edo Development and Property Authority (EDPA) Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), Health Management Board (HMO) and the Board of Technical and Vocational Education (BTVE).

Obaseki said the delay was because he does not want government agencies and parastatals to do business as usual.

He stated that he needed to clean up the rot in the agencies and parastatals before constituting board members.

According to him, “Past boards did not help those agencies they were appointed to preside over.

“We took time to swear in new board members because we didn’t want it to be normal process. We have taken time to reform most of those institutions. These boards are going to perform a lot of activists to support the policy we are pursuing.

Obaseki also praised members of Edo APC that has remained faithful to the party in the state.

He vowed to flush out any dissident APC member in the state.

His words, “I want to thank those APC members that have remained committed. You know we have not wasted government money.

“We are progressives because we want to make tomorrow better for our children. Many have derailed. We thank God they have derailed because their hearts were not pure.

“We will flush them out. We own the land. We determine who our leader will be. Nobody can come here and impose on us who we don’t want.” – The Nation

– Oct 11, 2019 @ 15:39 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)