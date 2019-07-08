BUBA Galadima, who is a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, on Monday, denied the claim that he fell out with the President in 2015 because he was not appointed a minister.

Galadima, who is the first witness for the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he fell out with Buhari because of alleged injustice in his administration, lack of inclusiveness and failure of the administration to secure Nigeria.

“You fell out with the 2nd respondent (Buhari) because he did not make you a minister in 2015,” Olanipekun asked.

Responding, Galadima said, “No. You should know that I fought all the previous governments since 1999 because of injustice.

“We made good promises to Nigerians, including justice, inclusiveness, and to secure the country, which he has failed to do. It has always being part of my characteristics to fight injustice.”

He confirmed that he had supported Buhari in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 election cycles until the 2019 election.

While being cross-examined by the All Progressives Congress’ lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the witness said he was aware that there no registered party called the Reformed APC, but maintained that he was still the chairman of the group.

He, however, said he remained a member of the APC since had “not been sacked”.

Galadima, a spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign Organisation, “I’m still a member of APC. I have not been sacked. We are in court. I don’t want to be subjudice.

“I’m not a member of PDP, but we have a memorandum of understanding with the PDP to produce God-fearing, good and educated leader.” – Punch

