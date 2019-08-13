THE senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kolawole Balogun, says he will give quality representation even if it requires sacrificing his personal comfort.

He told newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday that it had become imperative for him to perform as a reward for his constituents’ support and to show appreciation to God who made his victory possible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Balogun was Commissioner for Commerce during the administration of former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

NAN reports that he defeated the immediate past governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, in the last general elections to emerge senator.

“I don’t have any choice than to perform, even if it requires sacrificing my personal comfort. I just have to perform because my mandate was by the grace of God.

“When I heard people saying that someone has been bragging to take my mandate from me, I giggle. No one will take what does not belong to him or her when he or she is not an armed robber,” he said.

He assured the people of his senatorial district that he would give his best and ensure that he pushed into the budget projects that were needed by them.

He called for the restructuring of the nation’s security architecture, saying there was an urgent need for the establishment of state and community police.

Balogun said that the country was too big to operate only a central policing system, promising to encourage this through legislative backing.

The senator said that he had co-sponsored some motions since the inauguration of the Ninth National Assembly, adding he had commenced discussions with SMEDAN, Bank of Industry (BoI) and Bank of Agriculture for loans for artisans and farmers.

“I‘m working with SMEDAN and BoI to make loan facilities available for our traders as well as artisans. I’ve also held a meeting with the Bank of Agriculture to secure loans for our farmers too.

“We are also looking toward training them on various vocations and business management skills so that whatever loan they take will be judiciously used,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed discomfort with the usual distribution of motorcycles and other equipment to empower people, saying many beneficiaries of such items ended up selling them.

He assured the people of his senatorial district and the state in general that he would do all within his capacity to represent them well as well as complement the efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde in transforming the state.

“I am happy with the turn of events at the state level in terms of good governance. I am happy that Gov. Makinde is turning things around for good.

“Civil servants now get their salaries on the 25th of every month for the first time in a long while.

” I’m told that pensioners are now being paid. I can also see the determination of the governor in improving on infrastructural development.

“I know the governor is willing to do all that is required to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. This is indeed a new dawn in Oyo State.

“There is no doubt that all will work together and money will be in circulation when civil servants and pensioners get their salaries and pensions regularly and government awards contracts to local contractors.

“The governor has already started these; all that remains is for us to complement his efforts by making loans facilities accessible to traders and supporting him in the creation of an enabling environment that will enhance development,” he said.

-NAN

– Aug. 13, 2019 @ 18:20 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)