FORMER Governor of Anambra State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, has explained what prompted him to rebuild and expand the Head Bridge to Upper Iweka Road in the commercial city of Onitsha.

Speaking at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Awada, during the celebration of his 58th birthday with students of Sedes Sapientia Primary and Secondary Schools, Obi said that as a Governor, each time he crossed from Onitsha to Asaba, Delta State, it would appear that he moved from heaven to hell.

“Out of inner pain I personally experienced, the type most of us experience about Nigeria when we travel out of this country, I told myself that I must do that road as the first impression of Anambra State by those from other states. That was how I came to expand the road to 8-lane,” Obi said.

Obi said it was the same care and concern he had for the state that made him clear close to 40 billion arrears of pension, did so many roads, returned schools to the Church and improved them as never witnessed before and upon that left over N75 billion in the treasury.

Advising the students, Obi said that if they want to be successful in life, they must continue to take their education seriously.

Reviewing the economies of the world, he emphasised that the world is moving from baggage to knowledge economy and that only those that acquire education would be able to jump on the bandwagon of progress and success.

Earlier, the Rev. Fr. in charge, Fr. Vincent Ezenwaka, described Obi as a man different from others, whose concern for the good of the society is genuine and complete.

The event witnessed several activities, among them, presentation and breaking of birthday cake, question and answer session after Obi addressed the students, and taking of photographs. Another highlight was Obi’s presentation of a cheque of 1 million naira for the continued improvement of Sedes Sapientia schools.

