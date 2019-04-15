Why IPOB insists Buhari, Atiku  are not Nigerians

By Emeka Ejere

NNAMDI Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has explained that he did not raise the issue of citizenship of Atiku Abubakar to imply that the former vice president is not a Nigerian but to highlight the constitutionally critical point, which is that asking for a referendum is never a crime in any law known to man.

Recall that in the build-up to the 2019 presidential election, Kanu had allegedly claimed that the presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is a Cameroonian.

Kanu, who spoke in a live broadcast in London, on Sunday, April 14, however, stated that the incontrovertible truth is that the former vice president of Nigeria for eight years became a Nigerian by virtue of the referendum of February 11, 1961.

“He was not born a Nigerian and as such he became a Nigerian as a result of the British-organised plebiscite held in British Cameroons to give the people of Adamawa, where Atiku comes from, the opportunity to choose where they would like to belong, either to be part of Cameroon or be joined with Nigeria”, Kanu stated.

He argued that the persecution of IPOB by the Nigerian judicial establishment smacks of ignorance of constitutional law and an abrogation of the principles of self-determination as explicitly enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, if Adamawa people can be allowed to freely choose where they wish to belong, then justice and equity dictates that the people of Biafra must be allowed to do the same.

“This is the point that is lost on Justice Binta Nyako and numerous other semi-literate judges handling IPOB cases today in Nigerian courts”, Kanu stated.

“I merely used the issue of Atiku’s citizenship of Nigeria, via a referendum, to buttress my point.

“It was certain sections of the anti-Biafra media, in the payroll of APC, that twisted what I said and accused me of saying that Atiku is a Cameroonian without providing the accompanying narrative.”

Kanu further clarified: “When I first raised this issue, which incidentally had been ignored by all arms of government, including INEC whose duty it is to ensure that candidates meet all stipulated constitutional requirements, it was not to insinuate or imply that Atiku is not a Nigerian, but rather to highlight the very constitutionally critical point at the heart of IPOB agitation for Biafra independence, which is that asking for a referendum is never a crime in any law known to man.”

He pointed out that Abubakar was born on November 25, 1946, in Jada, now Adamawa State, then in Northern Cameroon, a citizen of Cameroon but now a Nigerian by plesbiscite.

“This information has always been in the public domain. What I did was just to flag it. The only part that can be said that I pioneered is that Atiku became a Nigerian citizen by the sheer force of Referendum, which is what I want for Biafra. I wanted to prove to some ignorant Nigerians and their quack judges that asking for a referendum is not treasonable felony.

“What the ongoing saga confirms and what we have always known is that Nigerian government and her agents are dedicated students of Radio Biafra. They learn from IPOB and implement our ideas and policies.”

According to Kanu, it is clear that APC were smart enough to deploy what they learnt from Radio Biafra but PDP were slow off the mark.

“Had PDP vigorously pursued the twin track of asking for Jubril’s DNA and demanding for a proper WAEC certificate, by now Jubril would have returned to Sudan”, he said.

“The headline “Atiku Is Not A Nigerian, APC Tells Tribunal” is vindication that everything I say on Radio Biafra is the truth. It may appear outlandish and unbelievable at first, but eventually history always vindicate me.

It is now over to the Atiku’s team to unleash what they have against Jubril. I will offer free legal advice to Atiku live on air in the hope that they will use it because it is obvious Atiku won the election and APC are deploying all instruments of coercion at the disposal of the Nigerian state to deny him his mandate.

“Between Atiku and the man occupying Aso Rock, only Atiku is a Nigerian, the other is Sudanese.”

He reiterated that Buhari died in 2017 and should not be contesting any election in 2019.

“There was a gentleman’s agreement amongst Fulani cabals of which Atiku is privy to, that the death of Buhari should not be made public”, he maintained.

