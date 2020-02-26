THE organised labour in Kwara has said that delay in the approval of new minimum wage by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was due to his official engagement outside the state.

The organised labour said in a statement signed by its leaders on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The leaders are the state chairmen, Nigeria Labour Congress, Alhaji Issa Ore; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Kolawole Olumoh, and the Joint Negotiation Committee, Mr Saliu Suleiman.

The union urged workers to be patient as it awaits the arrival of the governor, giving the assurance that it had not left any concern untreated.

“As you are all aware, the negotiation of N30,000 minimum wage for all categories of Kwara workers has been concluded and is awaiting the governor’s final approval, who is out on official assignment.

“The leadership of the labour movement therefore assures every worker that we will not relent in our pursuit for settlement of all their legitimate entitlements.

“The governor is a good listener and swift in taking positive action on matters that benefits the citizenry.

“We encourage workers to go about their normal duties diligently and optimally,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was released following outcries that greeted the payment of February salary without implementation of the new wage.

Recall that the labour movement on Feb. 19, issued a statement that the union had reached an accord with the state government over the new wage

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)