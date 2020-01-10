Why Nigeria must restructure?

By Anayo Ezugwu

GANI Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has identified restructuring as the only way to tackling the challenges confronting Nigeria. He said the country needed fiscal and true federalism that would allow all the federating units to develop at their own pace.

Speaking in an interview with Realnews, Adams noted that the only way Nigeria can move forward as a nation is to allow the six geo-political zones to become federating units. He The zones, according to him, should be allow to develop at their pace. “Allow them to be highly autonomous economically even in certain level of their political structure.

“Even security wise, there must be regional, state and local government police. Likewise, there will still be a federal police, SSS, Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Army for sovereignty in case of any external aggressor, Nigerian Navy and Nigeria Air force. But in terms of police, there will still be a structure in the region because we know ourselves in Yorubaland.

“When you are giving the security job to the people in the local areas, they will not disappoint. When they see strange faces in their area they will detect them and report to police. That is the only way we can have a relatively peaceful atmosphere that is conducive for investors. Atmosphere that is even conducive for tourists locally and internationally to move freely without molestation.

“So I believe that restructuring should be done totally, but at the same time, I believe that if we haven’t got to the stage of restructuring that will give birth to state police let Amotekun be to give us a temporary relief in terms of security. That is the reason I’m supporting the governors,” he said.

Adams lamented that the founding fathers of the country failed in keeping the promise agreed on before independence. “We defaulted in our agreement and that is one of the reasons why Nigeria is having problems today. The agreement we had together before getting independence was that our political leaders then agreed to be together as Nigeria in 1959, but we must allow the component units, which were the western region, northern region and eastern regions to have their autonomy on the basis of the federating units and we should meet at the centre, which was Lagos, the federal capital at the time/

“Unfortunately in 1966, Aguiyi-Ironsi came and destroyed the federalism. It is unfortunate that we southerners caused that problem and by the time the north came, they said this is an opportunity to control the country in full and they just hang on it. Since then Nigeria has not been a stable country as we expected.”

