GOV. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday advised lawyers in the country to take advantage of the current developments in technology to improve the legal profession.

Akeredolu gave the advice at the 2019 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Legal Practice which took place at the International Event Centre in Akure.

The governor said the introduction of technology into legal practice would promote proficiency, save cost as well as improve practice and service delivery.

Akeredolu noted that the step would also give both the bench and the bar proficiency and better leverage.

He, however, argued that artificial intelligence could never totally replace practitioners but rather assist them.

The governor also described as archaic a situation where lawyers take boxes of books and files to court for reference instead of using a digital library.

“Technology will certainly assist with the things that are repetitive. We cannot run away from technology, it is good,” he said.

Earlier, Tanko Muhammed, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), had urged legal practitioners to be fair to clients and ensure professionalism.

Represented by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the CJN enjoined lawyers to add value to the profession by critical examination and analysis of services rendered to their clients for the betterment of the society.

According to him, the theme ‘Value Added to Legal Practice’ is encompassing and includes but not limited to probate practice, labour law as well as identifying the strength, weaknesses, opportunity and threat to valued added legal practice,

“It would further give opportunity to legal practitioners to analyse and improve the quality of their services and their revenue,” he said.

He stressed that adding value would ensure responsiveness, integrity, problem solving and efficiency mutually beneficial to members of the legal profession and their clients. (NAN)

May 7, 2019

