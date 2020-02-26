Why Ore flyover is important – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said the Ore Flyover Interchange is important because it will boost economic activities in Ondo State, ease traffic congestion and reduce accidents.

The President spoke yesterday at Ore in Odigbo Local Government while inaugurating projects to mark the third year anniversary of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration.

The projects are Ondo Linyl Industrial Hub and Ore Flyover Interchange.

Buhari described Akeredolu’s achievements as remarkable, saying that the hub would bring positive impact on the people.

He said that the governor sold the idea to him when it was conceived, and expressed happiness that through hard work, dedication and commitment, the idea had become a reality.

President Buhari hailed investors for choosing Ondo State and assured them of support to further encourage their stay in Nigeria.

He also praised the host community for the cooperation and support given to the investors.

He appealed to them to sustain the relationship, noting that the project would create jobs for youths and improve the economic development of the state.

Buhari lauded Akeredolu for the projects he had put in place within three years.

He said that the Federal Government would meet its obligations to the state on the building of the interchange flyover.

The President said that the redesigning and construction of the road to accommodate the flyover was long overdue as a result of the growing population in Ore.

Welcoming President Buhari to the state, Akeredolu described Ondo State as the hidden treasure of Nigeria.

The governor, who explained the process that led to the establishment of the industrial hub to the President, said Ondo had many hidden treasures such as Bitumen, Coastline among others that were capable of attracting more investors to the country.

He thanked President Buhari for honouring the state with his presence.

Akeredolu described Buhari as an epitome of integrity for taking time out of his busy schedule to inaugurate the projects.

He noted that he was fulfilled seeing his dream of industrialising Ondo State coming to pass.

A business development partner, Kelvin Zhu, appreciated Ondo State and Governor Akeredolu for their industrial drive, stressing that the relationship would last longer for economic development of the state.

He also commended the host community for supporting them.

At the event were Governors Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. Ondo State Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Pius Osunyikanmi, among others also attended the event.

Traditional rulers were led by the state Chairman, Council of Obas and Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Akinruntan. – The Nation

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 09:55 GMT |

